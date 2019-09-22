Running free at one of her favorite places at the El Paso Zoo, the Foster Tree House Playground, my 4-year-old daughter suddenly became aware of another presence in her path.
She looked up at the girl. The girl looked at her. One dashed off smiling. The other chased after. And that’s all it took for them to be playground BFFs.
Cooling off amidst the herd of strollers and parents around the playground, I thought: Wouldn’t it be nice if making friends as an adult were that simple? My instincts told me catching one of the parent’s eyes, flashing a come-and-get-me smile and then running off to the slide would not be a welcome herd behavior.
Occasionally, I blow the dust off one of my old college books and crack it open to tickle the little gray cells and, perhaps, spark an idea for a column. Aristotle makes a good bedtime companion, and I’ve been re-reading his “Nicomachean Ethics.”
Originally written on scrolls and with little consideration for modern marketing, it’s an easier read than its less-than-riveting title suggests. And practical (“No one is capable of rational insight while enjoying sexual relations”). In it Aristotle lays out what he believes is necessary for living a contented life. It’s his guide to the pursuit of happiness.
Ancient Greece’s self-help guru, Aristotle devotes a sizable chunk of his text to friendship. For him, it’s a key to living the Good Life.
Friendship is “most indispensable for life,” he says. “No one would choose to live without friends, even if he had all other goods.”
El Paso’s friendliness is one of the things I love about it most. It’s often one of the first things visitors remark about the Sun City and is an asset that can’t be underestimated.
Aristotle sat down with El Paso Inc. and shared some of his 2,400-year-old wisdom. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: The world has never been more connected, but is technology boosting friendship or creating a friendship deficit?
Nothing characterizes friends as much as living in each other’s company. It is the surest indication of friendship. Friendship is an association or community.
Some friends drink together or play dice together, while others go in for sports together and hunt together, or join in the study of philosophy: Whatever each group of people loves most in life, in that activity they spend their days together.
Q: Should we make as many friends as possible?
To be friends with many people, in the sense of perfect friendship, is impossible.
More friends than are sufficient for one’s own life are superfluous and are an obstacle to the good life. To give us pleasure a few friends are sufficient, just as it takes little to give food the right amount of sweetness.
Q: Does a happy, self-sufficient person need friends?
It seems strange that we should assign all good things to a happy man without attributing friends to him, who are thought to be the greatest of external goods.
It is perhaps also strange to make a supremely happy man live his life in isolation. No one would choose to have all good things by himself, for man is a social and political being and his natural condition is to live with others.
Q: Are all friendships equal?
There are three kinds of friendship. One is motivated by usefulness.
Q: Like the friends you’d make through business and hang out with at networking events.
Friendships of this kind seem to occur most commonly among old people. When the motive of the affection is usefulness, the partners do not feel affection for one another per se but in terms of the good accruing to each.
The same is also true of another kind of friendship: that based on pleasure. We love witty people not for what they are, but for the pleasure they give us.
In other words, the friend is loved not because he is a friend, but because he is useful or pleasant. Consequently, such friendships are easily dissolved.
Q: Like my daughter’s brief playground friendship.
Friendships of young people seem to be most commonly based on pleasure.
Q: What is the third and strongest type of friendship?
The perfect form of friendship is that between good men who are alike in excellence or virtue. For these friends wish alike for one another’s good because they are good men. That such a friendship is lasting stands to reason.
Q: How do you develop those kinds of friendships?
Such friendships are of course rare, since such men are few. Moreover, time and familiarity are required. The wish to be friends can come about quickly, but friendship cannot.
The friendship of good men implies mutual trust, the assurance that neither partner will ever wrong the other. One must have some experience of the other person and have come to be familiar with him, and that is the hardest thing of all.