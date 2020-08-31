Whether you’re a small-business owner or simply someone who uses the internet, using dark web monitoring tools can help you identify and prevent identity theft.
A dark web scan is a service that searches for your personal identification information including bank accounts, credit cards, social security numbers and passwords on illegal sites. Criminals access these sites and pay money to steal your information. While you can’t typically remove your information from these sites, once you know what data has been stolen, you can protect yourself from cyberthreats.
Thankfully, you aren’t defenseless against the plots of cybercriminals. Let’s take a look at different dark web tools and see how they can help you.
Free tools
• Dark web monitoring: Dark web monitoring is one of the best ways to keep on top of your personal information, and fortunately, there are some free tools to help you do that. When you enter your email into HaveIBeenPwned.com, the site checks records of data breaches to see if your information may have been compromised. You can also sign up to be notified if your information is part of a future data breach.
• Password management: Let’s face it, passwords are tough. Almost every online service makes you create a password for your account, and it’s hard to keep track of them all. To keep it simple, many people use the same password over and over again or use an easy-to-remember name or date as their password. But from a cybersecurity standpoint, this is a terrible idea. Using simple passwords is like wrapping up your personal information in a bow and handing it to criminals. Instead, we recommend that you use a password manager to create and keep track of your passwords.
LastPass (LastPass.com) and Dashlane (Dashlane.com) are two options. With these tools, you only have to remember one password, and the rest are kept secure.
• Two-factor authentication: Many websites and apps are using two-factor authentication to help keep your accounts secure. (Find a list of websites that support two-factor authentication at TwoFactorAuth.org) It may seem annoying to take an extra step when logging in, but this small change significantly improves your security profile.
Paid tools
• Continuous dark web monitoring: At Varay, we always recommend using these free dark web tools to start with, but some businesses need more protection. Free dark web scanning gives you one-time, basic information, but continuous dark web monitoring scours the dark web for data breaches and informs you whenever your personal information is spotted. This helps keep your business secure and ensures that you won’t lose valuable time and money in a cyberattack.
Free dark web tools are a good starting place for anyone who wants to keep their personal information secure. However, if you’re a business owner, you should also consider taking the next step and upgrading your dark web monitoring and password management tools.
___
Patrick Holland is president and CEO of Varay, an El Paso-based IT company.
