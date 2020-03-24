During this difficult time, we are all called to operate with the highest ethical standards – to take steps that will help protect our employees, clients and stakeholders. We need to communicate in a timely way with transparency and accuracy, and act throughout this emergency with compassion and concern for others.
While no one can predict the duration or severity of this crisis, we know the economic impact will be deep and painful, and we will need to rely on each other. Here are some tips to help guide you as you plan your own organization’s response to the COVID-19 emergency.
Get distance: Now is the time to facilitate work-from-home options and staggered work shifts if it is possible for your organization. Social distancing, reducing opportunities for direct contact between people, is a key strategy.
Send sick people home: Anyone who is ill should go home immediately. Abide by all applicable laws regarding sick pay.
Strengthen governance and communications: Communicate often and transparently with boards of directors, executives and staff. Teamwork is essential. Clear communications on a regular basis will help ease anxieties and organize activity effectively.
Evaluate your risk situation: Take stock of your status. Review your budget, cash flow and revenue risks, employee situation, insurance coverage and operating needs. Look at your business model and consider whether it needs adjusting to put you in a better position. Then think about developing trigger points, which may prompt specific actions. Move to such extremes only when merited, and know how to assess when breakpoints are reached.
Develop scenario plans: At this point, we do not know how long the crisis will last. Plan for short and long outcomes. Plan for mild outcomes and extreme ones. Establish priorities and put them at the core of your plans to keep your focus on the most important things.
Steward financial reserves: If you have opportunities to build up your financial reserve now, doing so could be wise. Other organizations may need to dip into reserves to manage cash flow or other needs. Estimate what your financial cushion needs will be and build in safeguards to avoid spending down reserves entirely.
Avoid carrying heavy debt: If you can afford to pay down debts, avoid carrying a heavy debt load into a crisis. Balance this consideration with the need to have a financial cushion.
Understand the impact on those you serve: The COVID-19 situation is affecting those who rely on you for goods or services. Keep a clear eye on the needs of those you serve and do your best to help them. People will long remember who treated them well during a crisis.
Financial assistance: The Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides small businesses with working capital loans of up to $2 million that can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.
SCORE mentoring: Businesses can access free local mentoring from experienced business professionals who can assist you through this difficult time. You can read the bios of volunteers and choose who can assist you online at score.org/find-mentor.
Please stay safe, and our thoughts are with those who have been affected by this virus.
___
Marybeth Stevens has been the president of BBB Paso del Norte since December 2016. She is a graduate of Leadership Texas 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.