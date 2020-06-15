When I completed my MBA program, I had learned accounting, finance, marketing, logistics and the various other aspects of commerce that any young business student needs. But throughout my career I have seen that the one concept most important for success is the ability of managers and businesses to adapt to change. In retrospect, I wish this had been a class unto itself when I was still in school.
Today, the ability to adapt in a rapidly changing business climate is even more important, and it is still easier said than done.
Yes, it is important to provide business students with the ability to manage money and to market products and services. These fields have been well-defined for decades. However, being able to adapt to change is a more nebulous skill, which is not always easily taught or intuitive.
It is human nature to get comfortable in a job or with a business. We tend to think that with all of the controls and protocols good businesspeople put in place to mitigate risk, the major risks we have to worry about are dips in economic cycles. The COVID-19 crisis should be teaching the business world that catastrophic, unforeseen events can occur and they can quickly threaten the very existence of businesses.
The ability to adapt can be as simple as changing hours to better suit the clientele’s evolving shopping preferences or as complex as changing the business model to survive. This also includes planning ahead for disruptions and having protocols in place for when, and not if, these happen.
Most of my colleagues are regularly holding Zoom meetings instead of meeting in person.
While many people are getting sick of seeing talking heads on a screen, I have found this system effective, especially when “meeting” with people internationally in places such as Mexico.
Imagine how much teleconferencing will come to replace business travel that may not be deemed essential. Firms are going to want to keep their employees safe. Will Zoom etiquette and hacks become part of the business curriculum in institutions of higher education?
Larger companies or those doing business internationally aren’t the only businesses that will be forced to adapt. Even mom-and-pop businesses have to be ready for events occurring halfway around the world that can impact them.
A crisis within a crisis is unfolding as several automotive manufacturers run desperately low on production inputs. This is occurring because of the situation in Juárez, where the automotive component producers have just begun resuming production – most at only 25% capacity.
In turn, this affects U.S.-based suppliers to the maquiladoras, many of which are on the U.S.-Mexico border and are supplying steel, packaging, wire and plastic injection components. They then have to downsize not only their employment base but also the work provided by their local providers, including cleaning, landscaping, drinking water and pallet suppliers. Many of these are smaller firms that are caught in the middle of this crisis within a crisis and must adapt or diversify to survive.
One good example of adapting I have seen: auto dealers quickly setting up a response to the crisis by offering sales by phone, internet and social media. The Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors reports that the quick response resulted in brisk sales of vehicles in that country in May. One has to wonder if the process of going physically to a dealership, testing several models and haggling with the sales team over a final price might become less and less common.
The way manufacturers and logistics companies do business could change in several ways.
First, many companies may decide to carry extra inventory, even in good economic times, to mitigate supply chain risk. Second, companies will look at how they can reduce the steps between the production of a product and its final delivery to the consumer to minimize the number of times it is touched or handled. Plant and supply chain managers are going to have to review every step of the process diligently.
Change, even the change we are going through that brings on severe stress and challenges, can make companies that are prepared to adapt stronger in the long run.
