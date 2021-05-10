Scams can impact every business, regardless of location, size or industry, but smaller businesses often don’t have the cyber security support or established accounting processes larger ones do, which can make them more vulnerable.
Knowledge is the best protection. Watch out for these common small-business scams.
Business email compromise: In BEC fraud, the scammer poses as a vendor or other trusted source who sends an email to an employee who pays bills, asking them to wire money, buy gift cards or send personal information, often for a plausible reason.
Phony invoices: Businesses receive fake invoices demanding payment for products or services never ordered or received.
Directory scams: Con artists attempt to fool businesses into paying for a listing or ad space in a non-existent directory. In some cases, the directory will technically exist, but won’t actually be distributed to potential customers.
Stolen identity: Scammers set up fake websites and “hijack” your company name and address. They may also use brand hijacking – the blatant copying and misuse of company logos and website content.
Charity pitches: While many charitable requests are legitimate, every year small businesses become victims of fraudulent or deceptive charitable solicitation schemes. Research charities prior to giving.
Phishing scams: Phishing scams attempt to steal sensitive information about your business from what appear to be legitimate emails or text messages. However, when you click on the link, you download a virus that captures personal information or load a form that asks for bank account or credit card details. Be leery of unsolicited messages and don’t click on links.
Office supply scams: Businesses receive an unexpected telephone call from someone claiming to represent a reputable company with which the firm often does business trying to sell surplus merchandise at a reduced price. The merchandise doesn’t exist.
Vanity award scams: Capitalizing on a company’s excitement for an award, this con typically targets business owners through email campaigns. The scam email congratulates the owner on their selection for the award and invites them to click a link for further details on how to claim the prize. But, of course, claiming the honor involves paying a fee.
Overpayment scams: You receive a check for more than the amount you are owed and instructed to wire the balance back to them. Or they send a check and tell you to deposit it, keep part of the amount for your own compensation, and then wire the rest back. For both: the check bounces and you’re responsible for the full amount, including what you wired to the scammer.
Tips to avoid small-business scams:
• Keep documentation of all orders and purchases to help you detect bogus accounts and invoices.
• Establish payment authorization procedures, including a multi-person approval process for transactions above a certain amount.
• Avoid wire transfers, pre-paid debit cards and gift card payment methods, as they are untraceable.
• Double check vendors. Make sure that the business billing you is a business you normally do business with. If not, question it.
• Do not give out information unless you know what the information will be used for. Never provide personal information or financial details to anyone you don’t know.
• Make sure you have proper computer protection software and a firewall. Don’t click on links inside unsolicited emails or texts. They could spread malicious software or viruses.
• Spread the word. If your employees know about the scam, they’ll be more likely to spot it.

Marybeth Stevens has been the president of BBB Paso del Norte since December 2016. She is a graduate of Leadership Texas 2015.
