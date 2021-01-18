The Global Development Policy Center of Boston University has developed an interactive database that tracks all of the power plants that China has helped finance through its two global banks and Chinese foreign direct investment.
The database, which displays the information based on carbon dioxide emissions, lender, deal type, technology, capacity and status, reveals how truly impressive the spread of Chinese investment in the global energy sector has become and the negative impact it is having on the environment globally.
Between 2000 and 2018, Chinese banks and private companies invested in 777 power plants in 83 countries. In these plants, 106.2 gigawatts of generation capacity is already operational. When completed, these plants will have a total generation capacity of 186.5GW, accounting for approximately 2% of the world’s total electrical power outside of China.
When looked at as a percentage, 2% doesn’t seem like a lot until one considers that this is a percentage of all non-China capacity on earth.
When initially reviewing the database, I thought that the GDPC’s main goal was to track Chinese investment to make the case for how influential China has become in virtually every part of the globe, especially in developing countries.
However, as I dug deeper into the data, I realized why the GDPC carefully tracks carbon dioxide emissions. Forty percent of the energy projects that China has helped finance are coal-fired plants, 27% hydroelectric and only 11% renewable energy. As developed countries attempt to move away from fossil fuel power to try to deal with climate change, China is doing the exact opposite. Forty percent of the coal-fired plants are in Southeast Asia, 31% are in south Asia and 16% are in Africa.
The Chinese-financed plants are generating emissions of about 314 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year or about 3.5% of the annual emissions outside of China. It is estimated that future Chinese-financed projects will add 211 metric tons of C02 emissions.
The countries that have received the most Chinese investment in their power projects are Brazil, Pakistan and Indonesia. The GDPC uses the summed megawatts of projects to rank the biggest beneficiaries of Chinese investment, but it is easy to scroll through the data to see the total number of projects that China has helped finance.
Brazil has constructed or is about to begin construction of projects producing 23,454MW of power. However, Brazil’s power projects facilitated by China number in the hundreds.
Aside from larger developing countries, such as Brazil and India, Chinese money has also reached poorer countries, including Chad, Bangladesh and Gambia.
Mexico has 3,227MW of power generation facilitated by Chinese investment.
Powerful, developed countries are also beneficiaries of Chinese investment. With 10,088MW of power projects made possible with Chinese money, the United Kingdom is the sixth largest recipient. Australia has 5,066MW of Chinese-financed power. Although just a smidgeon of its total power generation, even the U.S. has 2,842MW of power plants financed by China.
The billions of dollars of Chinese investments in the energy sector are not altruistic, nor are they simply a manner of investing money to maximize returns. A large part of the motive in these investments is to develop leverage and spread Chinese power throughout the world.
This is especially true with developing countries, which struggle in attracting foreign direct investment to improve their infrastructure.
It has become easy to accept Chinese money, but harder to oppose China if the country is struggling economically and having trouble paying back the investment. It also becomes extremely tough or even suicidal to oppose Chinese foreign policy or its actions at home when it suppresses dissidents or even the dissemination of information, such as that related to the spread of the coronavirus.
Many developing countries find themselves in the unenviable position of having to give up natural resources or strategic ports to China when they are strapped to pay the money back.
Other than food, it is hard to imagine an industry more important to modern human beings than the ability to generate power to support the many aspects of our lives. Years ago, China made a strategic decision to invest in this sector in diverse countries throughout the world. Through foreign policy and its quest to become a major player in the developing world, it is now reaping its rewards.
