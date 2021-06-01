There will be the world B.C. – Before COVID – and A.C. – After COVID.
The divide is profound for retail businesses, especially those on either side of the U.S.-Mexico border in cities such as Juárez and El Paso. In addition to non-essential businesses being shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, some for months, border crossing continues to be disrupted.
The U.S. has been prohibiting non-essential Mexican travelers from crossing the border to shop, seek entertainment or visit family. Essential Mexican workers, people who are seeking medical care in the U.S., and students have been allowed to continue to cross. In many cases, proper documentation and a letter from a doctor or employer are required.
In contrast, Mexico is not restricting American citizens from entering that country, and many who have family in Mexico or who shop there are routinely crossing as usual. And officials at U.S. ports of entry have not restricted Americans from returning.
Americans continue to be free to shop in Mexico and frequent the bars and restaurants that are open. I know Americans who cross weekly into Mexico to do so and continue to complain about long lines at the ports of entry. However, there are many Americans that have chosen to stay close to home during the pandemic, and Mexican restaurants, shops and bars that receive a lot of revenue from American tourists are suffering.
U.S. retailers and entertainment venues on the border also depend heavily on Mexican patrons for a good portion of their revenues. It’s estimated that 15% to 20% of the El Paso retail trade is accounted for by Mexican shoppers. In the pre-pandemic days, this was evidenced by the number of Mexican license plates in parking lots at stores such as Target and Walmart, as well as locally owned businesses. It was common to hear Spanish spoken in stores and restaurants by families who had crossed the border for the day.
I have talked to several American border retailers who have seen their revenues decline because their Mexican clientele, who have been deemed non-essential travelers, have not been spending money in their shops. This has started movements at the border to petition the U.S. government to rescind or relax the travel ban so that border businesses can get back on track. The U.S. government periodically revues this policy but has consistently extended it.
The situation has created an interesting black market. Friends and relatives who can travel from Mexico to the U.S., or U.S. citizens going to Mexico, are being asked to bring back groceries and other items. One of my friends tells me that she will not mention to anybody that she is going to her ranch in Mexico because she is tired of being pestered to bring back a list of items, which can be time-consuming.
Some people in the U.S. have formed mini delivery companies that take orders from customers in Mexico and charge to cross them south. Thus, a cat-and-mouse game is played with Mexican customs as to the nature of the goods and who will ultimately consume them. If a person claims to live in Mexico, as many Americans do, Mexican customs officers will generally not bother them about groceries and items for personal use.
Many entrepreneurs from Mexico come into the U.S. with suitcases, as if they are traveling. They will then go to retail stores and fill them with clothes, shoes, and other items. If they get inspected while crossing back into Mexico, they will claim that it is for their personal use in order to avoid tariffs. These items will then find themselves on a rack in a Mexican retail operation or for sale in a flea market.
Economics teaches us that the restricting of any part of a market almost always results in a black market being established. The restriction of Mexican shoppers to the U.S. is creating a black market of goods from the U.S. being shipped to Mexicans who can’t cross the border.
It is heartbreaking to see businesses on both sides of the border suffer because of COVID-related travel restrictions. However, governments must balance the safety of their citizens with the health of the economy. This is an exercise that has continued at the border since the beginning of the pandemic. In the future, many border retailers will mark time by B.C. and A.C.
