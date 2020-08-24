Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, along with Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, has introduced a bill called the U.S. Made Act of 2020, which has the objective of reshoring personal protective equipment from China to the U.S.
The bill would mandate that all PPE be American-made within five years, including sanitizing/disinfecting wipes, surgical/respirator masks, face shields, surgical gowns and items used in hospitals such as bandages and bedding. Graham is pushing to have the bill incorporated into the Phase IV coronavirus relief packages – if the White House and Congress, and Republicans and Democrats, can come to an agreement.
Not surprisingly, the bill is endorsed by large associations like the National Council of Textile Organizations, the Alliance for American Manufacturing and the AFL-CIO. During the announcement for the bill, Graham stated, “Ninety percent of our personal protective equipment that our doctors and nurses and health care workers use to keep us safe is made in China.”
At the heart of the bill, the main hook, if you will, are tax credits for equipment used to make PPE.
Being beholden to other countries for supplies that are a national priority is a position the U.S. should never have put itself in. Ensuring that plenty of PPE is available is a government responsibility to its citizens. It’s surprising that it was not a war but a global pandemic that made this crystal clear.
There is a precedent for the federal government to mandate that certain products be American-made. The Berry Amendment, which was passed in 1941 and made a permanent part of subsequent appropriations in 1994, restricts the Department of Defense from using any funding for procurement of clothing, food, textiles, hand tools and measuring tools that are not American-made. This ensures that in times of crisis the U.S. military has access to critical supplies that are made at home.
It is unclear if all PPE can be American-made within five years. This would require a quantum leap. However, with a mandate and good leadership, the U.S. can move mountains if it needs to.
We also might consider negotiating PPE import targets with trusted trading partners like Canada and Mexico. This could help us with the shift from China to North America within five years.
After the implementation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on July 1, trade friction between the three neighbors seems to be settling down. We do not want to stoke these frictions, especially with these two valued allies that have worked with us during the pandemic.
Incentives are a good start. Another would be for federal agencies, states, counties, municipalities and public agencies to commit to purchasing American-made PPE. That would ensure PPE companies a local market by which they can succeed and grow.
And why not use the local supplier base? A preferential program could also be developed for companies to use U.S. suppliers of cloth, paper, metals, plastics and other materials. Perhaps, incentives could be offered to Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 suppliers to ramp up their production. Incentives could take the form of federal tax credits, job training grants and expansion incentives.
Amid the partisan squabbling in Washington, D.C., the Graham bill will need to have buy-in from both parties. Parts of it will probably change as provisions are added and eliminated. Incentives may have to be strengthened or a combination of incentives may need to be developed.
Regardless, now is the time to stop talking about putting a plan together and to act to ensure that the U.S. doesn’t get caught flat-footed during the next pandemic.
This is not a Republican or Democrat issue; it is an American issue for the health (literally) of our country.
