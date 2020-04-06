The federal government is sending every eligible American a check to offset lost income from the coronavirus crisis. Distribution of economic impact payments will begin in the first three weeks of April. The payments will be distributed automatically, with no action required for most people.
Unfortunately, this news ignited a proliferation of scams. People are receiving phone calls, text messages and emails claiming the need to provide personal information to receive the check. These are all fake communications, and you should not respond to any of them.
Some examples of the scam include receiving a message or a social media post regarding the COVID-19 economic impact check. You click the link and are taken to what seems to be an official website asking you to enter your personal information or banking details. It’s “necessary” to verify your identity and process your check.
As always, there are several versions of this con. In other versions, scammers claim that you can get additional money or even receive your funds immediately by sharing personal information and paying a small “processing fee.”
Some of these communications are using spoofed email addresses to look as if the communication is coming from the Department of the Treasury directly.
There have also been scams indicating you have to take a COVID-19 test or complete the census to get your check.
No matter what the message, don’t answer, don’t open, don’t click! In addition to taking your money and obtaining your personal information, these callers and sites also can download malware to your device and use your information for identity theft.
Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau:
• Be sure you are eligible. Individuals with incomes above $99,000 or couples above $198,000 with no children are not eligible.
• No payment or personal information is required to receive a recovery check. The IRS has your tax information and will direct deposit or mail the check to you.
• No one will call, text or email you from the government regarding your check. If you get one asking for your personal information, do not respond.
• If you typically do not file a tax return, you will need to file a simple tax return to receive the stimulus. See IRS.gov/coronavirus for more information.
• The IRS will use your tax return for your address and to calculate and send payments. Your latest filing will be used. The economic impact payment will be deposited directly into the same banking account reflected on your latest return or mailed to you.
Only use trusted sources of information, like BBB.org or go directly to IRS.gov/coronavirus for the latest updates.
Marybeth Stevens has been the president of BBB Paso del Norte since December 2016. She is a graduate of Leadership Texas 2015.
