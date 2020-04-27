With many people staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and spending more time on the internet, chances are they will encounter bogus “free trial offer” scams.
While celebrities, credit card companies and government agencies have increased their efforts to fight deceptive free trial offer scams, victims continue to lose millions of dollars. There are a variety of ways free trial offers are used to defraud consumers.
A common method uses ads on social media and the internet to attract consumers to websites that charge a small shipping and handling fee, usually $4.99 or less, for a “free” trial, often for beauty or health products like skin creams or weight loss pills. The true cost of these free trials — ongoing monthly subscription plans — is buried in small print and behind links, if disclosed at all. Consumers often find themselves paying for products or quantities of products they never intended to purchase.
Free trial offers are not illegal, and many legitimate businesses offer them. For example, video streaming services often offer free trials. Unfortunately, scammers now are using social media to capitalize on the desire for streaming services.
They offer bogus free services, such as for Netflix. In some cases, they direct consumers to click on a link to receive a fake “pass.” It may direct people to provide personal information and send the offer to friends. In these cases, scammers are likely phishing for personal and banking information or to distribute malware.
As with most scams, the tactics are constantly changing. In the past, shoppers were often sent to bogus generic consumer news articles or fake websites with familiar-sounding names. Now scammers often copy the look of major media outlet websites, presumably to increase the credibility of the claims about the products.
The fraudulent use of well-known names, images and made-up quotes not only deceives and lures consumers into making purchases but also potentially damages the reputation of trusted celebrities. Celebrities have been increasingly vocal about not endorsing such products and have urged fans to closely examine ads using their likeness to avoid being scammed.
As credit cards continue to be scammers’ payment method of choice for free trial offer scams, the Better Business Bureau urged credit card companies to do more to ensure victims receive chargebacks where key conditions are not adequately disclosed.
Now, Mastercard and Visa have announced policies to increase transparency for free trial offers. Mastercard now requires merchants to get cardholder approval before billing after the conclusion of the trial. They also must provide receipts, contact and cancellation information. Visa recently adopted similar requirements. Both companies continue to encourage victims to dispute questionable charges with the bank that issued their card.
For those who have been scammed, reporting is needed to help authorities identify criminals and increase international cooperation and prosecutions. The BBB urges consumers to:
• Examine online free trial offers carefully
• Resist being swayed by the phony use of a well-known name
• Report losses to banks and credit card companies
• Report free trial offer scams to the BBB Scam Tracker at BBB.org; the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov; and the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.
Marybeth Stevens has been the president of BBB Paso del Norte since December 2016. She is a graduate of Leadership Texas 2015.
