The recent winter storm not only caused deaths and a lot of human suffering in Texas, but it also revealed the vulnerability of cross-border trade to the power system.
El Paso is on a different grid than the rest of the state and did not suffer the severe power outages that struck most of Texas. However, even though they are not supplied by the Texas electricity grid, residents in northern Mexican states, including Chihuahua, Coahuila and Nuevo Leon, also experienced rolling power cuts. These anomalies cut off power to Mexican maquiladoras, forcing many factories to shut down.
A substantial number of the power plants in Mexico use natural gas as fuel. While Mexico is a major petroleum-producing country, much of the natural gas it generates contains excessive sulfur. In most cases, purer natural gas can be produced more economically in the U.S. Of the total gas the U.S. exported to other countries in 2019, 66% went to Mexico. It is no surprise that Mexico imports a tremendous amount from its northern neighbor, Texas.
During the crisis, sectors and institutions fell like dominos in northern Mexico.
First fell the supply of natural gas. When Texas slipped into the crisis, its first response was to protect its citizens by stopping natural gas exports to Mexico.
The power plants could not operate, and the next domino to fall was the water system, which is powered by electricity.
Finally, entire supply chains were disrupted because production plants couldn’t operate without power in the midst of rolling power cuts.
Mexico estimates that in the first couple of days of the crisis, billions of dollars were lost due to production being halted.
Some of my plant manager friends in the U.S. had to bring in containers via air freight to make up for supply chain disruptions because they are dependent on their Mexican sister plants for products or production inputs. Shortages were exacerbated by the back-up of ocean container vessels at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach due to the shortage of workers brought on by the pandemic. Ultimately, the customer will end up absorbing the extra cost of air freight.
When plants in northern Mexico did have electricity, in many cases, the water systems were without power or were temporarily inoperative. One of my friends who has a plant in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, and one in Juárez, Mexico, faced this issue. To maintain the workforce while the power was on, the company had to use swimming pool water to flush the toilets.
In other cases, less-than-load carriers that move multiple loads from different customers in their semi-trailers could not operate due to the uncertainty of production schedules. Sometimes when a maquiladora had products ready to ship, it had to wait for the logistics company, which itself was scrambling to meet the demands of its customers.
After power was restored, many production plants were forced to make their employees work overtime to catch up. Paying overtime wages added another unforeseen cost to the supply chain.
INDEX, Mexico’s maquiladora association, estimated that 2,600 production plants were shut down in northern Mexico, and up to 1.2 million employees had to be sent home during the crisis. Production losses were estimated at $200 million per hour.
Outages that force factories to close and disrupt multiple supply chains do not put the border region in the best light when recruiting companies and industries. Reliable utilities are of critical importance when major manufacturers select a production site. Industry interests are rightfully calling on the Mexican federal government for an explanation.
If there ever was a time Mexico’s recently reformed energy sector needed national and foreign interests to invest in and protect the country’s electrical grid, it is now. Hopefully, Mexico’s energy reform will allow it to better manage foreign natural gas supplies. Perhaps northern Mexico could redesign plants to use both natural gas and liquid fuels, giving it a backup when a crisis such as this strikes.
At a minimum, we should learn from what went wrong and take steps to have a Plan B in place next time – and the chances are good that there will be a next time. Scientists are predicting that due to global warming’s effect on the atmosphere, erratic weather will become more common in the future.
This is not solely a Mexican problem. Cross-border trade and manufacturing have been staples of the U.S.-Mexico border for more than 50 years. The U.S. and Mexico have succeeded in competing in the global market by integrating their economies. What affects one partner during a crisis also affects the other as has been made apparent again.
