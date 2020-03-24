Years ago, I traveled to Villahermosa, Tabasco, in southern Mexico as a guest of Tabasco’s governor for a round of business meetings. Never having been to that part of Mexico, I didn’t know what to expect.
I was entranced by the low lying jungle setting and overwhelmed by the oppressive humidity. Driving into the city, I was taken aback by the modern infrastructure and buildings. The first thing I was encouraged to do was ditch my suit and tie and go directly to the local mall for more climate-appropriate clothes. The mall was very modern, and I felt like I was back in one of the big malls in the U.S.
Commerce was brisk within the city, with people scurrying around and going shopping. One thing I noticed was the dominant presence of women in the city and the scarcity of men. An associate from Villahermosa explained to me that due to the oil boom in that part of Mexico, most of the men were working in the oil fields or on offshore oil rigs making good money, which was then spent back home, creating an economic boom.
While this was a good thing for the economy, inflation had caused prices to rise, and some products were harder and harder to find in the stores.
A few weeks ago, I had business meetings throughout Hobbs, New Mexico, and Lea County. I had not been to this part of petroleum-rich southeast New Mexico in a few years.
The last time I visited, the area was in an economic downturn due to a crash in oil prices. I saw many businesses shuttered, houses for sale at discount prices and a discernable malaise that comes with an economic recession.
This time my experience was completely different. There was traffic everywhere as commercial trucks were driving in and out of Hobbs and the oilfields. Food franchises and sports bars are everywhere. The oil boom in the Permian Basin has exploded the economies of towns such as Hobbs, Carlsbad and Jal. Watching all the activity, I was reminded of my visit to Villahermosa years ago.
During meetings, I learned some incredible facts about the region. The oil production of that area has made New Mexico the nation’s third-largest oil producer and ninth in natural gas production. Oil production is responsible for 14.5% of New Mexico’s GDP and contributes approximately 35% of the state’s general fund.
About 10% of New Mexico’s jobs are connected to oil production. Lea County, in which Hobbs is the largest city, is the No. 1 oil-producing county in the Permian Basin.
This boom has created good-paying jobs in the area and has attracted billions in commercial, industrial and petroleum-based investment. However, much like Villahermosa years before, a boom can create challenges.
Because of heavy truck traffic, roads in parts of Lea County are deteriorating quickly. Hotels and hospital services have gotten expensive. Housing is extremely scarce and homes that are readily occupiable in Carlsbad can average between $263,000 and $273,000.
During my visit, fewer than 200 homes were listed in Carlsbad, while 157 homes were listed in Hobbs. When put on the market, houses typically sell within a week. A very nice home in Carlsbad that previously sold for $500,000 can now fetch up to $1.2 million. Rentals in Lovington, just north of Hobbs, are averaging $1,400 per month.
It is not easy to build new housing because land has become very expensive, and many people are wary of investing in multifamily housing because of the pain of previous oil busts. The larger oil companies have so far chosen not to guarantee new housing projects.
There is also the issue of how many of the transient oil workers will actually stay and build their lives in that region, especially when economic downturns occur.
Unfortunately, because of a plunge in oil prices and risk of recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the region appears headed towards an economic down-cycle.
Economic developers and stakeholders in the region are working hard to diversify their economy so that economic cycles in the oil industry are not as severe. A major goal is to develop value-added businesses related to petroleum such as plastics.
As we sail through this era of economic uncertainty, I will be rooting for my friends in southeast New Mexico and Villahermosa, both strong communities that have weathered boom and bust times. A light is always a little way up the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.