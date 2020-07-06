The COVID-19 pandemic has led many companies through a growing period, and one of the silver linings from this season has been the creation and troubleshooting of remote-work infrastructure. Many companies have looked into remote work in the past, but the shelter-in-place requirements that most states enacted made it a necessity to immediately create a remote-working plan for their employees.
Companies might consider how operating remote infrastructure can be beneficial for them even as restrictions have begun lifting in office spaces. If you’ve been surprised by how well telecommuting has worked for your company, consider these four reasons to keep it around for the future.
Attracting talent: Many people are attracted to a remote-work model because of the flexibility and independence it offers. As much of the younger workforce strives to redefine what it means to obtain work/life balance, offering positions that involve partial or complete remote work capabilities can be a great perk to attract top talent.
Crisis management: As companies everywhere suddenly faced huge changes because of COVID-19, the ones that were able to keep going with as little hassle as possible were the companies that already had a solid remote-work model in place. The ones that weren’t prepared were left scrambling and often left with large financial losses. As COVID-19 has shown us, remote work capabilities insulate your company from unforeseen catastrophes or changes in operations.
Financial flexibility: While transitioning to remote work was necessary for health reasons, the added flexibility also helped many businesses reduce the overhead cost of running their offices while profits were down. Moving forward, remote work should be considered as an option for helping companies facing financial hardships.
Larger applicant pool: When you create a remote position in your company, you open up the doors of opportunity. Since you’re not limited to finding the right applicant in your town, people can apply to your position from all over the country, giving you a larger pool of qualified talent to search from. This can be especially useful for companies searching for highly specialized positions.
Not every job works well as a remote position, but one thing that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us is that it works better for many positions than we thought it would. It’s worth taking a critical look at how creating a sustainable remote work infrastructure for your business will help you stay ahead of the curve and insulate you from disasters in the future.
Patrick Holland is president and CEO of Varay, an El Paso-based IT company.
