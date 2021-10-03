School leaders, students and parents celebrated the completion of the modernization of Burges High School, 7800 Edgemere, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. The $57.8 million project was approved by voters as part of the district’s 2016 bond proposition. Campus improvements included a new campus courtyard and the construction of a new two-story building that houses science labs, classrooms, fine arts facilities and El Paso’s largest black box theater. Athletic upgrades, including new football field turf and a new softball field, are still under construction.

