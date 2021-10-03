School leaders, students and parents celebrated the completion of the modernization of Burges High School, 7800 Edgemere, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. The $57.8 million project was approved by voters as part of the district’s 2016 bond proposition. Campus improvements included a new campus courtyard and the construction of a new two-story building that houses science labs, classrooms, fine arts facilities and El Paso’s largest black box theater. Athletic upgrades, including new football field turf and a new softball field, are still under construction.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso apartment rents pop up
- As price falls, rooftop solar gains traction in El Paso
- Festival of Chariots to celebrate Indian food, music, culture
- El Paso Times newspaper to be printed in Juárez
- NHL preseason game, Stanley Cup coming to El Paso
- El Paso Winefest to present 450 wines, acclaimed chefs
- Whispers: A roast, Magoffin Home news and Sun Travel move
- 14 Mexican soldiers crossed into U.S. at El Paso bridge; 1 had marijuana
- What's Up: Things to do for kids & families across El Paso
- Border Eats on Wheels: Grama Coco
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Two local groceries, two tales of success
- Community Foundation buys Eastside building
- 100-year-old bodega gets new owners
- Texas Republicans propose new political map
- El Paso businessman Gerald Rubin honored by CCIM
- Leaked records open a "Pandora" box of financial secrets
- Tunsians march to support president's usurpation of power
- For one game, No. 1 Alabama reverts to ground-and-pound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.