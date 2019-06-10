• Best Annual Event: Neon Desert Music Festival
Downtown El Paso; neondesert.com;
FB @neondesert
• Best Bartender: Chyna Fierro
Touch Bar & Nightclub, 11395 James Watt; FB @touchbarelpaso
• Best Chef: Rudy Valdez
Crave, 300 Cincinnati & others;
915-351-3677; Cravekitchenandbar.com;
FB @Crave Kitchen and Bar
• Best Local Clothing Boutique
Starr Western Wear; 112 E. Overland; 11751 Gateway Blvd. West; 915-533-0113
FB @StarrWesternWear
• Best Coach: Cory Herman
El Paso Rhinos Hockey; 4100 E. Paisano;
915-479-7825; elpasorhinos.com;
FB @ElPasoRhinosHockey
• Best Counselor: Cathy Gaytan
El Paso Child Guidance Center;
2701 E. Yandell; 915-562-1999; epcgc.org;
FB @EPChildGuidanceCenter
• Best Dance Studio: Champion Dance Studio
12410 Montwood; 915-593-2729;
FB@Champions Dance Studio
• Best Dentist: Dr. Jim Bowden, DDS
7185 Westwind; 915-585-6373;
drjimbowden.net; FB @Dr.Jim.Bowden
• Best Elected Official: U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar
221 N. Kansas; 915-541-1400;
escobar.house.gov; FB @RepEscobar
• Best Engineering Firm: Conde Inc.
6080 Surety; 915-592-0283; condeinc.com; FB @CondeInc.
• Best Event Series: Music Under the Stars
Chamizal National Memorial; 915-212-0110; mcad.elpasotexas.gov/events;
FB@MusicUnderTheStars
• Best Family Doctor: Dr. Joseph H. Segapeli
1160 Saddle Bronc; 915-593-2033;
elpasopeds.com; FB @Segapeli Joseph H MD
• Best Family Outing: Cattleman’s Steakhouse
3450 S Fabens Carlsbad; 915-544-3200; Cattlemansranch.com; FB @cattlemans
• Best Financial Institution: Wells Fargo Bank
221 N. Kansas, others; 915-546-4493;
wellsfargo.com; FB @Wells Fargo Bank
• Best Holistic Health and Healing: The Woodhouse Day Spa
8889 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 1640;
915-234-3955; elpaso.woodhousespas.com; FB@WoodhouseElPaso
• Best Indoor/Outdoor Recreation: White Sands National Monument
Alamogordo, N.M.; 575-479-6124;
nps.gov/whsa/index; FB @WhiteSandsNPS
• Best Kids Birthday Spot: El Paso Chihuahuas
southwest university park, 1 Ballpark Plaza; 915-533-2273; milb.com/el-paso;
FB @epchihuahuas
• Best Lawyer: Wyatt Underwood Trail lawyers
705 Texas; 915-485-9100;
wyattunderwoodtraillawyers.com;
FB@elpasotrafficticketlawyers
• Best Local Architect: MNK Architects
330 Eubank; 915-587-8023;
mnkarchitects.com; FB @MNKArcitectsInc
• Best Local Entrepreneur: Rosa Saenz Carlos & Mickey’s, 12111 Montwood;
915-307-6886; carlosandmickeys.com;
FB @carlosandmickeyseast
• Best Local Monument/Landmark: Plaza Theatre
125 Pioneer Plaza; FB @EPPlazaTheater; elpasolive.com/venues/plaza_theater
• Best Local Non-Profit: Rio Grande Cancer Foundation
616 Virginia; 915-562-7660; rgcf.org;
FB @rgcfrgcf
• Best Medical Specialist: Dr. Henry Garcia
550 S. Mesa Hills; 915-524-7600;
drhgarcia.com; FB @Dr.Henry Garcia
• Best Museum or Gallery: El Paso Holocaust Museum
715 N. Oregon; 915-351-0048;
FB @ElPasoHolocaust MuseumandStudyCenter
• Best New Business: Piercing poli’s tattoo shop
sunland park mall, 750 Sunland Park;
915-888-7854; FB @piercingpolis;
IG @SHOP915
• Best Place for Hair: Selah Salon & Spa
5730 Trowbridge; 915-843-6070;
selahsalonspa.com; FB @selahsalonspaep
• Best Place for Pet Care: Vista Hills Animal Hospital
1426 Lomaland; 915-592-5867;
FB @vistahillsanimalhospital
• Best Place to Buy a Car: Hyundai of El Paso
8600 Montana; 915-881-0300;
• Best Place to Buy Jewelry: Johnson Jewelers
5860 N. Mesa; 915-833-1415;
johnsonjewelers.net; FB @johnsonjewelersep
• Best Place to Get Fit: EP Fitness
121 Paragon; 915-534-9090; epfitness.com; FB @epfitness; IG @epfitness_official
• Best Place to Golf: Top Golf
365 Vin Rambla Dr.; 915-845-9028
topgolf.com; facebook.com/topgolfelpaso
• Best Place to Manscape: Chuco Barbas
1883 N. Zaragoza; 915-262-4505;
chucobarbas.com; FB @chucobarbas
• Best Place to Take a Date: Cattleman’s Steak House
3450 S. Fabens Carlsbad, Fabens; 915-544-3200;
cattlemansranch.com; FB @cattlemans
• Best Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery:
Dr. Frank Agullo
10175 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 210; 915-590-7900; agulloplasticsurgery.com; FB @agulloplasticsurgery
• Best Public Art: Lincoln Park Murals
4001 Durazno; 915-534-0600;
FB @LincolnParkCC
• Best Radio DJ: Mike and Trisha, KISS FM4180 N. Mesa; 915-880-9393; kisselpaso.com; FB @KSIIElpaso
• Best Spa: Barragan’s Salon and Spa
690 S. Mesa Hills; 12240 Pellicano;
915-532-2722; barragansalonspa.com;
FB@barragansSalonSpa
• Best Specialty Shop: So El Paso
2717 N. Stanton; 915-777-0803;
soelpaso.com; FB @SOELPASO
• Best Sports Team: El Paso Rhinos
4100 E. Paisano; 915-479-7825;
elpasorhinos.com; IG @ el_paso_rhinos
FB@ElPasoRhinosHockey
• Best Tattoo Shop: Golden Goose Tattoo
203 S. El Paso; 915-219-8310;
FB@GoldenGooseTattoos
• Best Technology Firm: Novatech Systems
550 W. Overland Ste. 250-H; 915-208-4442; novanets.net; FB@novatechsystems
• Best Thrift/Secondhand: Red Door Vintage
2225 Montana; 915-922-7055;
FB @thereddoorvintage
• Best Trainer: Shane and Lizzy Martinez
6250 Modesta, Bldg. A; 915-201-4339; suncityathleticclub.net;
FB @SunCityAthleticClub
• Best TV Newscaster: Stephanie Valle
channel 7 KVIA, 4140 Rio Bravo; 915-496-7777; kvia.com; FB@StephanieValleNEWS
• Best Wedding Venue: Grace Gardens Event Center
6790 Westside; 915-877-2745;
FB @EPGraceGardens