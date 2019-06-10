• Best Annual Event: Neon Desert Music Festival 

Downtown El Paso; neondesert.com;

FB @neondesert

 

• Best Bartender: Chyna Fierro

Touch Bar & Nightclub, 11395 James Watt; FB @touchbarelpaso

 

• Best Chef: Rudy Valdez 

Crave, 300 Cincinnati & others;

915-351-3677; Cravekitchenandbar.com;

FB @Crave Kitchen and Bar

 

• Best Local Clothing Boutique 

Starr Western Wear; 112 E. Overland; 11751 Gateway Blvd. West; 915-533-0113

starrwesternwear.com;

FB @StarrWesternWear

 

• Best Coach: Cory Herman 

El Paso Rhinos Hockey; 4100 E. Paisano;

915-479-7825; elpasorhinos.com;

FB @ElPasoRhinosHockey

 

• Best Counselor: Cathy Gaytan

El Paso Child Guidance Center;

2701 E. Yandell; 915-562-1999; epcgc.org;

FB @EPChildGuidanceCenter

 

• Best Dance Studio: Champion Dance Studio

12410 Montwood; 915-593-2729;

championdancestudio.com;

FB@Champions Dance Studio

 

• Best Dentist: Dr. Jim Bowden, DDS

7185 Westwind; 915-585-6373; 

drjimbowden.net; FB @Dr.Jim.Bowden

 

• Best Elected Official: U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar

221 N. Kansas; 915-541-1400;

escobar.house.gov; FB @RepEscobar

 

• Best Engineering Firm: Conde Inc.

6080 Surety; 915-592-0283; condeinc.com; FB @CondeInc.

 

• Best Event Series: Music Under the Stars

Chamizal National Memorial; 915-212-0110; mcad.elpasotexas.gov/events;

FB@MusicUnderTheStars

 

• Best Family Doctor: Dr. Joseph H. Segapeli

1160 Saddle Bronc; 915-593-2033;

elpasopeds.com; FB @Segapeli Joseph H MD

 

• Best Family Outing: Cattleman’s Steakhouse 

3450 S Fabens Carlsbad; 915-544-3200; Cattlemansranch.com; FB @cattlemans

 

• Best Financial Institution: Wells Fargo Bank

221 N. Kansas, others; 915-546-4493;

wellsfargo.com; FB @Wells Fargo Bank

 

• Best Holistic Health and Healing: The Woodhouse Day Spa

8889 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 1640;

915-234-3955; elpaso.woodhousespas.com; FB@WoodhouseElPaso

 

• Best Indoor/Outdoor Recreation: White Sands National Monument

Alamogordo, N.M.; 575-479-6124;

nps.gov/whsa/index; FB @WhiteSandsNPS

 

• Best Kids Birthday Spot: El Paso Chihuahuas 

southwest university park, 1 Ballpark Plaza; 915-533-2273; milb.com/el-paso;

FB @epchihuahuas

 

• Best Lawyer: Wyatt Underwood Trail lawyers

705 Texas; 915-485-9100;

wyattunderwoodtraillawyers.com;

FB@elpasotrafficticketlawyers

 

• Best Local Architect: MNK Architects

330 Eubank; 915-587-8023;

mnkarchitects.com; FB @MNKArcitectsInc

 

• Best Local Entrepreneur: Rosa Saenz Carlos & Mickey’s, 12111 Montwood;

915-307-6886; carlosandmickeys.com;

FB @carlosandmickeyseast

 

• Best Local Monument/Landmark: Plaza Theatre 

125 Pioneer Plaza; FB @EPPlazaTheater; elpasolive.com/venues/plaza_theater

 

• Best Local Non-Profit: Rio Grande Cancer Foundation

616 Virginia; 915-562-7660; rgcf.org;

FB @rgcfrgcf

 

• Best Medical Specialist: Dr. Henry Garcia 

550 S. Mesa Hills; 915-524-7600;

drhgarcia.com; FB @Dr.Henry Garcia

 

Best Museum or Gallery: El Paso Holocaust Museum 

715 N. Oregon; 915-351-0048;

elpasoholocaustmuseum.org;

FB @ElPasoHolocaust MuseumandStudyCenter

 

 Best New Business: Piercing poli’s tattoo shop

sunland park mall, 750 Sunland Park;

915-888-7854; FB @piercingpolis;

IG @SHOP915

 

 Best Place for Hair: Selah Salon & Spa

5730 Trowbridge; 915-843-6070;

selahsalonspa.com; FB @selahsalonspaep

 

• Best Place for Pet Care: Vista Hills Animal Hospital 

1426 Lomaland; 915-592-5867;

vistahillsanimalhospital.com;

FB @vistahillsanimalhospital

 

 Best Place to Buy a Car: Hyundai of El Paso

8600 Montana; 915-881-0300;

hyundaiofelpaso.com

 

 Best Place to Buy Jewelry: Johnson Jewelers

5860 N. Mesa; 915-833-1415; 

johnsonjewelers.net; FB @johnsonjewelersep

 

 • Best Place to Get Fit: EP Fitness

121 Paragon; 915-534-9090; epfitness.com; FB @epfitness; IG @epfitness_official

 

 • Best Place to Golf: Top Golf

365 Vin Rambla Dr.; 915-845-9028

topgolf.com; facebook.com/topgolfelpaso

 

 Best Place to Manscape: Chuco Barbas

1883 N. Zaragoza; 915-262-4505;

chucobarbas.com; FB @chucobarbas

 

 Best Place to Take a Date: Cattleman’s Steak House 

3450 S. Fabens Carlsbad, Fabens; 915-544-3200;

cattlemansranch.com; FB @cattlemans

 

 Best Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery: 

Dr. Frank Agullo

10175 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 210; 915-590-7900; agulloplasticsurgery.com; FB @agulloplasticsurgery

 

 Best Public Art: Lincoln Park Murals 

4001 Durazno; 915-534-0600; 

FB @LincolnParkCC

 

 Best Radio DJ: Mike and Trisha, KISS FM4180 N. Mesa; 915-880-9393; kisselpaso.com; FB @KSIIElpaso

 

 Best Spa: Barragan’s Salon and Spa

690 S. Mesa Hills; 12240 Pellicano;

915-532-2722; barragansalonspa.com;

FB@barragansSalonSpa

 

 Best Specialty Shop: So El Paso

2717 N. Stanton; 915-777-0803; 

soelpaso.com; FB @SOELPASO

 

 Best Sports Team: El Paso Rhinos

4100 E. Paisano; 915-479-7825;

elpasorhinos.com; IG @ el_paso_rhinos

FB@ElPasoRhinosHockey

 

• Best Tattoo Shop: Golden Goose Tattoo

203 S. El Paso; 915-219-8310; 

goldengoosetattoo.com;

FB@GoldenGooseTattoos

 

 Best Technology Firm: Novatech Systems

550 W. Overland Ste. 250-H; 915-208-4442; novanets.net; FB@novatechsystems

 

• Best Thrift/Secondhand: Red Door Vintage 

2225 Montana; 915-922-7055;

FB @thereddoorvintage

 

• Best Trainer: Shane and Lizzy Martinez

6250 Modesta, Bldg. A; 915-201-4339; suncityathleticclub.net;

FB @SunCityAthleticClub

 

 Best TV Newscaster: Stephanie Valle

channel 7 KVIA, 4140 Rio Bravo; 915-496-7777; kvia.com; FB@StephanieValleNEWS

 

• Best Wedding Venue: Grace Gardens Event Center

6790 Westside; 915-877-2745;

elpasogracegardens.com;

FB @EPGraceGardens

