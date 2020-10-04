Editor’s note: The Borderplex Business Barometer is published monthly by the Border Region Modeling Project at the University of Texas at El Paso. It summarizes recent economic trends in El Paso, Las Cruces and Juárez. This is an excerpt from the full report.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Metropolitan Business Cycle Index for El Paso notched additional gains in August but remains well below year-ago levels.
Reflective of a stronger economy, the yield curve is no longer U-shaped, but rates are still low by historical standards.
Lower unemployment plus strong housing prices helped the BRMP El Paso Household Economic Stress Index to continue to decline in August.
Similarly, El Paso County Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, enrollments remained largely unchanged from July to August as lockdown restrictions continued to be eased.
The median price for existing homes in El Paso increased to an all-time record of $182,250 in August. Demand continued to easily outstrip supply in August with months of inventory remaining at a minuscule 1.6 months. Monthly sales surpassed the 1,000 mark for the first time as the seller’s market strengthened even more in August.
In contrast, gasoline supplies are so ample that El Paso regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2 per gallon during August, a 44 cent year-over-year decrease.
The jobless rate in Doña Ana County was 10.9% in August. That is nearly double the rate from twelve months earlier, with the greatest volumes of job losses occurring in the health care and public sectors.
Against that backdrop of labor market weakness, it comes as no surprise that July SNAP enrollments surpassed 30,000 recipients for the first time since February 2017.
A 66% gap separates the August 2020 exchange rate from the Borderplex restaurant price ratio. Historically, when the gap is that wide, the peso tends to appreciate against the dollar.
Border wait times rose at all three of the major bridges linking Juárez and El Paso in August. Customs and Border Protection announced that wait times would be deliberately maintained at higher than necessary levels as a means for reducing non-essential travel between the two countries. Crossing volumes had already declined substantially at the three heavily traveled bridges, with automobiles falling by more than 300,000 cars on a year-over-year basis in July. Pedestrian traffic contracted even more sharply during that period, shrinking by more than half a million people in July of this year.
In stark contrast to those developments, cargo traffic and total trade surpassed year-ago levels in July as manufacturing activity expanded this summer.
El Paso International Airport industrial sector recovery has spurred greater freight and mail flows through El Paso International Airport. In July, total freight and mail volumes processed at EPIA reached 8,657 tons, its highest volume since August 2018. EPIA passenger volumes increased for a third consecutive month in July but remains more than 70% below the corresponding month in 2019. The number of air carrier operations at EPIA also remained well below year-ago levels in July.
Read the full report, including charts, online at ScholarWorks.utep.edu/border_region/104
