Editor’s note: The Borderplex Business Barometer is published monthly by the Border Region Modeling Project at the University of Texas at El Paso. It summarizes recent economic trends in El Paso, Las Cruces and Juárez.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Metropolitan Business Cycle Index for El Paso rose again in July. That is good news, but it remains substantially below year-ago levels.
Very low Treasury bond and Treasury bill yields confirm the economic vulnerability that continues to characterize the national economy in 2020. The U-shaped yield curve of 12 months ago has given way to a more traditional shape in recent months.
Preliminary estimates for the El Paso Household Economic Stress Index moved sharply lower in July, another positive note for an ailing economy. A similar pattern was observed for the El Paso County unemployment rate in July when business reopenings caused payrolls to expand.
Federal stimulus package benefits helped El Paso County Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, enrollments dip below the levels observed in January and February. Those gains may prove ephemeral if Congress does not approve a new stimulus package in September.
As home sales skyrocketed nationwide in July, locally, single-family housing sales did the same. On a year-over-year basis, the median price in El Paso rose by more than $14,000 to $179,950.
In nominal terms, that is a new record for El Paso County.
Although 998 homes sales occurred in July, inventories remain tight.
The propellants behind the sales increase in June and July were the potent brew of historically low conventional fixed mortgage rates plus pent-up demand from the April-May pandemic lockdown.
Regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.07 per gallon in El Paso during July. That is 56 cents below the July 2019 average. Reduced energy demand resulting from the pandemic shutdown and recession was the culprit. West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, oil averaged $40.71 per 42-gallon barrel in July, more than $16 per barrel below year-ago levels.
The Doña Ana County July jobless rate was 13%. Emblematic of the lockdown labor market woes, the Las Cruces civilian labor force contracted by nearly 6 percentage points relative to July 2019. June SNAP enrollments increased by more than 2,700 recipients on a year-to-year basis, but this figure is poised to increase by an even larger amount in August.
The peso weakened somewhat against the dollar in July with nominal exchange rate average rising to 22.48. A 65% gap separated the July 2020 exchange rate from the Borderplex restaurant price ratio as episodic novel Coronavirus outbreaks continued to roil the currency market.
Partial recoveries in small vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the ports of entry were accompanied by higher average wait times in June and July.
Total trade through the customs district returned to pre-pandemic volumes in June.
That was accompanied by parallel increases in the number of cargo trucks crossing the Bridge of the Americas and the Ysleta-Zaragoza Bridge, along with a rebound in the Northern Mexico Manufacturing Orders Index.
Read the full report online at ScholarWorks.utep.edu/border_region/103
