Ross
Ross Landers properly manages projects from beginning to end giving her clients peace of mind. Her experience and up to date trend and product knowledge gives her clients an expert at their side.
FB: @ross
IG: @ross
Ross Landers properly manages projects from beginning to end giving her clients peace of mind. Her experience and up to date trend and product knowledge gives her clients an expert at their side.
FB: @ross
IG: @ross
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.