Richardson & Richardson Vineyards (Amaris Test)

Richardson & Richardson Vineyards was founded by Luke and Amaris Richardson when they realized that the wine culture of El Paso was dwindling. In 2005, they purchased an old farm in the upper valley and transformed it into the vast vineyard it is today. Join them for a wine tasting, or private gathering or for a public event. We cannot wait to serve you the perfect bottle of wine.
