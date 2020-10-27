Congratulations on being selected one of the top businesses in El Paso!
One of our Best of El Paso team members will be in touch with you shortly to finalize listing information.
In the meantime, here is a Best of El Paso exclusive social media bundle that we encourage you to use. Make sure to tell the world that your city has selected you as one of the best in El Paso!
This bundle includes social media post copy, graphics, our app promo video, and our BOEP logo. In addition we have included creative guidelines to ensure our assets are used appropriately. To check out what we are providing, please click below:
If you would like to purchase an award please fill out the order form. Here is a link to the order form:
Best of El Paso is introducing many unique promotion opportunities to our winners. We look forward to sharing them with you in the coming months and discussing how we can help you reach customers and grow your business.
Thank you for your time and support!!
Best,
Gina Martinez, gina@elpasoinc.com
VP of Business Development, El Paso Inc.
Program Director, Best of El Paso
