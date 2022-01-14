If you are looking for The Best Auto Mechanic in El Paso, El Pasoans have voted and said these should be the places you should visit to get your car repaired or diagnosed.

1st place: Affordable Automotive Service Center LLC

2nd place: The Auto Clinic

3rd place: Knuckleheads Garage

4th place: Resler Automotive

5th place: Top Techs Garage

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.