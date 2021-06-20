MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist known for her unexpected multibillion-dollar donations to charities and racial equity causes, announced Tuesday that she has given $2.7 billion to 286 organizations.
Among them is one in the Sun City: El Paso Community College, which announced Wednesday that it had received $30 million from the philanthropist. It’s the largest single gift the community college has received in its history.
“It was totally unexpected,” EPCC President William Serrata said in a news release. “We are beyond grateful for Ms. Scott’s generosity to support education as a proven pathway to opportunity.
“These funds will allow us to dramatically expand our services, helping more people in our community find the path to their best lives through EPCC.”
It is the third round of no-strings-attached, major philanthropic gifts Scott has made, which together rival the charitable contributions made by the largest foundations.
Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, wrote in a Medium post that she and her husband, Dan Jewett, made the donations to enable the recipients to continue their work and as a “signal of trust and encouragement” to them and others.
And she made clear in her announcement that she is troubled by the increasing concentration of vast wealth among a small proportion of individuals. She and Jewett worked with a team of researchers and philanthropy advisors “to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change.”
“In this effort,” she said, “we are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands and that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others.”
In 2020, Scott made two similar surprise announcements, donating a combined $6 billion to COVID-19 relief, gender equity, historically Black colleges and universities and other schools. The 286 organizations chosen for Tuesday’s announcement included “equity-oriented” nonprofits working in long-neglected areas and were selected from a rigorous process of research and analysis, Scott said.
“Because we believe that teams with experience on the front lines of challenges will know best how to put the money to good use, we encouraged them to spend it however they choose,” she wrote.
Scott’s wealth, estimated by Forbes at roughly $60 billion, has only grown since she divorced from Bezos in 2019 and walked away with a 4% stake in Amazon. Shortly after the split, the 51-year-old signed the Giving Pledge, a commitment developed by Bill and Melinda Gates, and Warren Buffett to get the world’s richest to give a majority of their wealth during their lifetimes or in their wills. Jewett also became a signatory earlier this year.
“As the institution that has been awarding the most degrees to Hispanic students for more than a decade, we are making a difference,” Brian Haggerty, EPCC board chair, said in a news release. “A gift like this shows that other people see this too, and that is really gratifying.”
Reporting contributed by El Paso Inc.
