Cattleman’s Steakhouse ticks off all the right boxes when you think about Texas beef.
It’s located on the 35,000-acre Indian Cliffs Ranch, a working cattle ranch in Fabens, just outside the El Paso City limits.
• Beautiful scenery: Check.
• Plentiful servings: Check.
• Perfectly aged and prepared steaks: Check.
All of that equals our readers voting Cattleman’s as El Paso’s Best Restaurant, Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners and Best Steaks.
It all starts with the steaks, owner Mark Gerzymisch says.
“To make a great steak, you’ve got to start with good beef and age the tenderness in,” Gerzymisch says. “Our steaks are world-famous. We hand-cut and age every steak here on premise.”
Cattleman’s buys its meat fresh, directly from meat-packing houses, so they control their steaks just about the whole way from first cut to your plate.
Then there’s the miles of desert scenery and spectacular El Paso sunsets.
“When guests come out to dine, they get to experience an authentic Western atmosphere with beautiful desert views that aren’t spoiled by the encroaching city,” Gerzymisch says.
As for the Best of the Best honors he says, “Thank you, El Paso!”