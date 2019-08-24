During those hot summer months, nothing can cool you off like an evening desert breeze, a cold beer and live tunes on a nice outdoor patio. Aceitunas Beer Garden in Far West El Paso has all those in abundance.
What’s made Aceitunas so popular since 1985 is the neighborhood atmosphere, its friendly staff, the pet-friendly, shaded patio – and let’s not forget those signature kazis and happy hour specials.
Aceitunas has something for everybody. You can take it easy by the koi pond and have a conversation while you enjoy all-day specials or you can rock out with some of El Paso best live music.
Aceitunas is also a good spot to grab some grub.
“Everybody comes in for the fish tacos. Then they stick around for some live music out on the patio,” co-owner Madison Poe says.
Aceitunas Beer Garden is the kind of place where you’d be just as comfortable taking your mom or out-of-town friends as you would be meeting up with the boys (or girls) for a night out. You might even make some new friends.