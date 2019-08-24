For four generations, L&J Café has served El Pasoans nothing but the best border regional food this side of the Rio Grande.
Their Best of the Best honors are testament to the hands-on approach that co-owner Vanessa Duran and her family have had since 1927 – when her great grandfather opened what would later be known as the “old place by the graveyard.” Vanessa and her parents, owners Leo A. Duran Sr. and Frances Duran, have continued those traditions.
“The consistency in our food and the quality of the product, as well as our great employees who stand behind the recipes, is the key,” Vanessa says. “Manuela, our cook who perfected the chile relleno recipe, has been with us for more than 10 years. She takes pride in making them with her sazón. She makes them with a lot of love and care.”
L&J’s signature red salsa can also be bought in jars. “It can be used in enchilada sauce or even spaghetti sauce for a little kick,” Vanessa says. “It can be purchased in our gift shop.”
L&J, which expanded six years ago, has also seen an increased demand for some of its other signature dishes, like its green chile enchiladas.
The restaurant popular with celebrities from around the world has long been a go-to spot for happy hour drinks and eats for countless El Pasoans.
“People sometimes call us the ‘Cheers’ of El Paso,” Vanessa says. “We just treat everybody like family here.”
3622 E. Missouri • (915) 566-8418