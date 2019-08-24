Winning the Best of the Best BBQ title is twice as nice the second time around for The State Line – which took the title last year.
Manager Kevin McGuire is sworn to secrecy when it comes to what goes into State Line’s slow smoked brisket and beef ribs.
But there is one ingredient he is willing to share: “Tender loving care.”
The “no short cuts” approach means the tasty barbecue is slow cooked over quality wood, which may make patience another secret ingredient.
“It takes a little extra time to perfect,” McGuire says.
The State Line has been serving up BBQ TLC for 40 years, and the menu goes beyond brisket and ribs. You can find turkey, chicken and sausage among its barbecue platters – and if your belly can take it, the five-meat smokehouse combo may be the best pick to try a bit of everything.
Adding to the flavorful menu is the annual summer outdoor music series, which brings the best of local music to the venue and lends a hand to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank.
1222 Sunland Park • (915) 581-3371
countyline.com/state_line_el_paso_tx/
TheStateLineBBQ