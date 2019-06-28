What does it take to make the best gorditas in town?
The owners of the popular The Lunch Box restaurant say the secret is in their mom’s recipe – but they’re not giving it up.
We do know it comes down to a crispy, flaky shell that doesn’t crumble, a juicy, tasty meat filling, and fresh toppings such as lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a spicy salsa.
“What makes it special to us is that it’s one of the three original plates we offered when we first opened in 1985,” says co-owner Martin Rios. “For the gorditas to be mentioned as the best, it makes 33 years worth the while. It’s a great honor.”
What started as a Lower Valley neighborhood tradition has exploded into one of the borderland’s most sought-after dishes. Lunch Box now also has an East Side location, and the family is known to sell their popular gorditas at area church bazaars.
“From my parents, who opened the original location, to my sister, my brother, my sister-in-law, my wife, my daughter, my niece and nephew – we’re all involved,” Rios says. “The gorditas are my mom’s recipe. She learned it at Santa Lucia Church and has been making them that way for 45 years.”
Perhaps that’s why they taste like a pocket of heaven.