The first Best Pet Pawty will take place on March 26 at San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso. Below you can find answers to some frequently asked questions about the event. Don't see what you're looking for? Email your questions to denisse@elpasoinc.com
Can I bring my cat or bird or is this for dogs only?
You can bring any pet as long as they are on a leash or carrier.
Do my pets need to be on a leash?
Yes. Or in a carrier.
Will there be water stations for my pet?
Yes.
Will there be food/drink vendors?
Yes.
Where can I park?
Street parking, El Paso Convention Center Garage, Union Plaza Transit Terminal Garage, Mills Plaza Garage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.