Best Kids Birthday Spot: El Paso Chihuahuas Jun 10, 2019 Updated Jun 10, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Southwest University Park, 1 Ballpark Plaza; 915-533-2273; milb.com/el-paso; FB @epchihuahuas Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Botb 2019 Runner Ups Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles12 teens arrested in house vandalismPower Play: What the $4 billion El Paso Electric deal means for customers and shareholdersBest Trainer - Kai MalachiEl Paso law school bid takes a big step forwardWhispers: Leeser's $100k donation, Moody's future, more Abraham properties for saleHere’s ‘the dirt’ on Vince Neil & El Paso concertQ&A: Brig. Gen. Laura Yeager, commander, Joint Task Force NorthHospice El Paso CEO honoredWhispers: Automotive empire expands, job moves and channeling 'Game of Thrones'Craving gorditas, music, fun? Bazaars in full swing ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Brazil transgender soccer team fights prejudice Teen accused of leaving newborn in dumpster cited for abuse Marshall expels convicted student facing 2 more rape charges Huge sphinx begins journey to new spot in Philly museum French prime minister vows to continue reforming economy US imposes sanctions on Iraq-based affiliate of Iran's Guard White House asserts executive privilege in census fight Stocks veer lower, led by drops in tech companies and banks