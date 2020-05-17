I was disappointed to read the
May 10 letter from Ann Morgan
Lilly about Dr. Max Grossman
and the “arena.” I am not a
UTEP alumna but have been associated
with UTEP for over 40
years, and I’d say that the work
of Dr. Grossman and his team is
a credit to UTEP’s civic engagement.
It is not about finding “fault
with the wording on the bond,”
but rather protesting the refusal
of the city to adhere to that wording.
The 71% of the voters (a tiny
fraction of the registered voters)
supported bonds to pay for a
package of projects, including a
new children’s museum, cultural
heritage center, interactive digital
wall, and improvements for
museum, cultural, multi-purpose
performing arts and entertainment
and library facilities. The
city performing arts and entertainment
facility to improve is
the Chavez Theater.
Furthermore, city leaders
have ignored the $228,250,000
approved for the entire package
and prepared plans totaling a
far-greater amount. The mayor,
for example, says the city will
spend at least $250 million just
on the proposed “arena.”
If the city adhered to the language
of the bond we could have
a fine stand-alone cultural heritage
center and a state-of-the-art
Chavez Theater, without courting
bankruptcy!
- Marshall Carter-Tripp
Central
I am deeply disappointed to
note that all members of City
Council except Representatives
Annello and Rodriguez voted to
go ahead with the “arena” project
in light of our dire economic
situation.
El Paso is literally in debt to
the tune of more than $4 billion.
Our bond rating has declined.
50,000 El Pasoans are now unemployed,
many of them in the
hospitality industries. At least
400 city of El Paso employees
have been furloughed.
So to vote to continue any
major project this time is a slap
in the face to all of us who own
property knowing that our already
outrageous property taxes
may be increased to help pay for
this boondoggle. I have owned a
home in El Paso since 1986 and
plan to retire there in less than
a year.
Even if the voters think they
voted for ‘an arena,’ which was
not the language on the ballot,
this is not the time to spend hundreds
of millions of dollars on
any project, given the extreme financial
urgency of our situation.
And as to Ms. Lilly’s assertion
that she’s embarrassed to
be a UTEP graduate because of
Max Grossman’s efforts to sound
the alarm about our economic
predicament, I am proud that
such a distinguished and highly
credentialed art historian as Mr.
Grossman is on the UTEP faculty.
Her disparagement of Mr.
J.P. Bryan as some “outsider” is
a flagrant attempt to mislead the
public about his affection for our
city and the fact that he donated
$200,000 to The Tom Lea Institute,
established by Adair Margo.
Shame on her.
I sincerely hope the city reconsiders
its position on going
ahead with any major projects at
this time. We simply can’t afford
it. We are broke.
- Walli Haley
Colorado Springs, Colorado
