I was disappointed to read the

May 10 letter from Ann Morgan

Lilly about Dr. Max Grossman

and the “arena.” I am not a

UTEP alumna but have been associated

with UTEP for over 40

years, and I’d say that the work

of Dr. Grossman and his team is

a credit to UTEP’s civic engagement.

It is not about finding “fault

with the wording on the bond,”

but rather protesting the refusal

of the city to adhere to that wording.

The 71% of the voters (a tiny

fraction of the registered voters)

supported bonds to pay for a

package of projects, including a

new children’s museum, cultural

heritage center, interactive digital

wall, and improvements for

museum, cultural, multi-purpose

performing arts and entertainment

and library facilities. The

city performing arts and entertainment

facility to improve is

the Chavez Theater.

Furthermore, city leaders

have ignored the $228,250,000

approved for the entire package

and prepared plans totaling a

far-greater amount. The mayor,

for example, says the city will

spend at least $250 million just

on the proposed “arena.”

If the city adhered to the language

of the bond we could have

a fine stand-alone cultural heritage

center and a state-of-the-art

Chavez Theater, without courting

bankruptcy!

- Marshall Carter-Tripp

Central

I am deeply disappointed to

note that all members of City

Council except Representatives

Annello and Rodriguez voted to

go ahead with the “arena” project

in light of our dire economic

situation.

El Paso is literally in debt to

the tune of more than $4 billion.

Our bond rating has declined.

50,000 El Pasoans are now unemployed,

many of them in the

hospitality industries. At least

400 city of El Paso employees

have been furloughed.

So to vote to continue any

major project this time is a slap

in the face to all of us who own

property knowing that our already

outrageous property taxes

may be increased to help pay for

this boondoggle. I have owned a

home in El Paso since 1986 and

plan to retire there in less than

a year.

Even if the voters think they

voted for ‘an arena,’ which was

not the language on the ballot,

this is not the time to spend hundreds

of millions of dollars on

any project, given the extreme financial

urgency of our situation.

And as to Ms. Lilly’s assertion

that she’s embarrassed to

be a UTEP graduate because of

Max Grossman’s efforts to sound

the alarm about our economic

predicament, I am proud that

such a distinguished and highly

credentialed art historian as Mr.

Grossman is on the UTEP faculty.

Her disparagement of Mr.

J.P. Bryan as some “outsider” is

a flagrant attempt to mislead the

public about his affection for our

city and the fact that he donated

$200,000 to The Tom Lea Institute,

established by Adair Margo.

Shame on her.

I sincerely hope the city reconsiders

its position on going

ahead with any major projects at

this time. We simply can’t afford

it. We are broke.

- Walli Haley

Colorado Springs, Colorado

