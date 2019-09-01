More than 650 people unleashed their wild side at the El Paso Zoological Society’s annual fundraiser Aug. 24 at the zoo, where they got a sneak peak of the $14.2 million immersive Chihuahuan Desert exhibit
The gala raised more than $136,650 for the nonprofit, which funds special projects to support the growth of the zoo. Guests enjoyed food samples from 14 restaurants, margaritas and a preview of the Chihuahuan Desert exhibit.
The exhibit, which is expected to open this fall, includes a flash flood experience and towering ropes course. When finished, it will be populated by jaguars, mountain lions, Mexican gray wolves, prairie dogs, pronghorns and many other local species.
Still to come at the zoo: Magellanic penguins, Komodo dragons, red pandas, otters and flamingoes.