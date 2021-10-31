It was Friday, Sept. 17, 2010, when Jim Gallagher picked me up in El Paso, and we headed across the border to Juárez to participate in the weekly food bank run by Our Lady’s Youth Center. I was completely lost, didn’t know what to expect as he maneuvered quickly through a maze of streets. “This is like a viaduct, not a road,” I said at one point.
He answered in his booming voice, “It is a viaduct. You don’t want to be here when it rains.” He pointed to a huge hole. “With the water running, cars won’t see that and will just disappear.”
Soon we were at the hilltop site owned by Our Lady’s Youth Center, which has a warehouse, a chapel, a small school and an eating area.
While we were preparing despensas for the poor in that impoverished Colonia 16 de Septiembre, Jim sat in the shade of the loading dock, interviewing and providing a few dollars for a line of residents who had other problems, mostly medical.
One man named Santos, age 76, had worked as a welder in Kansas for many years and suffered severe damage to his eyes and lungs as a result. While he looked healthy, he could only walk 15 or 20 feet before he had to stop and rest. Was there anything that could be done to help?
After providing despensas for those who came on foot or in their battered vehicles, we loaded the vans and headed out with a list of homes to visit. These were mostly older women living alone, and Jim knew them all.
The high point of these visits wasn’t the delivery of food and water but the prayer that Jim would initiate in his heavily Texas-accented Spanish. Juárez is a city of 1.5 million but many of these women were as alone as if they were living in the desert. Jim’s visit and prayers brought them new life.
I made many of these Friday trips with Jim and was always awed by the care, affection and respect he showed for what was in effect his congregation. He was a model for the kind of human caring that characterizes so many of the Americans and Mexicans who provide humanitarian care in Juárez.
Now he is gone, but it was an honor to have been with him. My condolences to his family.
