FRUIT OR VEGGIE?
It has seeds, so botanically it’s a fruit.
But it’s considered a vegetable in the culinary world.
FAMILY ROOTS
Members of the gourd family; annual vine with vast root system
Believed to have originated in Central America by Native American Indians
RELATIVES
A type of squash from the gourd family, which includes melons, cantaloupe, watermelon, zucchinis and cucumbers
ANATOMY
Stem is green while growing and browns and curves when ripe
Tendrils twist around fences or other plants to anchor pumpkin
Leaves grow on vine and absorb sun energy
Skin, or rind, is protective layer and not edible
Pulp is the “meat” used in cooking
Brains are the mushy strings and seeds; strings should be discarded
Seeds can be planted to grow pumpkins (or family members); or used to feed birds
NUTRITION
Low in calories, fat, and sodium and high in fiber
Good sources of vitamins A & B, potassium, protein and iron
Sources: history.com; pumpkin.com.au; pumpkinnook.com