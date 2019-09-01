We asked …
El Pasoans love visiting Santa Fe. We asked your recommendations for what to see and do. Thank you for your contributions!
The arts in full force
Santa Fe ranks as the country’s third largest art market and counts about 300 galleries and art dealers. For El Pasoans, by far the No. 1 favorite Santa Fe art destination is Meow Wolf, an immersive art exhibit. Our contributors advise visitors to get there early and budget at least a couple of hours. “We’ve been to Meow Wolf three times. It’s worth seeing because it is an incredibly creative interactive art exhibit with a mystery attached to it,” says Westsider Ron Banerji whose daughter Samantha is pictured.
Foodie delight
You could plan an entire vacation just around Santa Fe’s food options. Here are a recommendations from El Pasoans: Geronimo Restaurant (call ahead); Sage Bakehouse for breakfast (excellent bread); The Compound Restaurant (goat cheese cheesecake); Horseman’s Haven (best carne adobado in New Mexico!); La Boca (Spanish tapas, sangria); Bouche (French bistro with celebrity sightings); and Pasquals (most famous restaurant in Santa Fe, get the corn cakes).
El Pasoan Adeline Rogers also says the Saturday Farmer’s Market is a must. “It’s located at the Railyard (pictured above)and is awesome. It’s very big with lots of seasonal goodies and the best produce.”
Honoring history
According to Tourism Santa Fe, the city is the oldest capital city in North America and the oldest European community west of the Mississippi. “There are two beautiful churches to visit: the Loretto Chapel (pictured) and Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. It reminded me of the beautiful old cathedrals in Europe,” says Eastsider Jill Macias. Add the Palace of the Governors to your list. It’s the oldest American public building and today serves as New Mexico’s state history museum.
Regional exploration
Santa Fe is about a four-and-a-half hour drive north of El Paso, or 320 miles up Intestate 25. In addition to being a top tourist destination for art, food, history and culture, it’s also a great hub to explore northern New Mexico. “I did a road trip through the Carson National Forest into Taos and then down to Santa Fe. From there we went up to Abiquiú and Los Alamos. The drive to Abiquiú is amazing,” says Westsider Richard Pineda, pictured with Christopher Salinas at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge outside of Taos. Other excursions to consider include Bandelier National Monument (ancient ruins), Jemez Springs (hot mineral springs), Heron Lake and the Brazos River (trout fishing).