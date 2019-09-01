Forget pumpkin spice.
If you’re wanting to take the fall staple in a different direction in the kitchen, forget pies, cakes and coffees.
Among the least-used parts of the pumpkin are its seeds – and they’re not just for the birds.
Okay, you can safely feed birds pumpkin seeds, or replant them to grow a variety of pumpkins in your garden.
But you can also use them to make a savory sauce that Ruli’s International Kitchen owner and chef Raul Gonzalez said is among one of his fall favorites: Pepita tomatillo sauce.
Using the pepitas, or seeds, he whips up this creamy, spicy green sauce to be served with fish or chicken, or as an enchilada sauce.
Now there's a different kind of spice for your taste buds this fall.