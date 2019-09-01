They’re the music makers of El Paso – Zuill Bailey, Justin Lucero and Bohuslav Rattay – who are taking their classical harmonies to stages across the borderland again this fall.
The three have pulled together exceptional star studded 2019-20 seasons for their respective organizations – Bailey as artistic director of Pro-Musica, Lucero with the El Paso Opera and Rattay as music director of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra.
They’ll share the stage with world-renown music legends, promising up-and-comers and aspiring musicians – and take the show on the road.
It’s all to attract new audiences who they hope will fall in love with the music as they have.
But the artistic directors, who have all served as university professors, rank their organizations’ collaborations and educational outreach efforts in schools as a top priority.
There’s a growing collaboration with the University of Texas at El Paso, for example.
“I love that there’s a give-and-take in our relationship with the university,” Lucero said. “El Paso Opera has outlets for these wonderful singers and musicians and we’re all welcoming innovation.”
Rattay stepped in to rehearse and conduct the UTEP Orchestra last spring and his EPSO September concert launches a guitar quartet formed by a UTEP music professor at different universities in Mexico.
“We’ll keep collaborating until we run out of groups to meet with,” Rattay said.
Creating beautiful operas and positive experiences for audiences of all ages are among Lucero’s goals.
This year, the opera is expanding its community outreach with “First Friday” performances in the airport, retirement homes, cafes and other intimate spaces.
“Guest artists say we are the coolest opera company they have worked with,” Lucero said, “and we want to keep it that way.”