Get your milk ready!
The annual college bowl game in El Paso has a new sponsor and a new name: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, sponsored by Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes.
The athletic yet cuddly orange mascot has been getting to know the Sun City since the new sponsorship was announced this summer – including taking a ride with El Paso Inc. Magazine on the El Paso Streetcar.
Expect to see Tony across town promoting the “Mission Tiger” initiative, which raises awareness and funds for at-risk middle school sports programs through a partnership with the nonprofit group donorschoose.org.
And don’t forget to catch him at the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
THE SUN BOWL BRINGS PEOPLE OF ALL WALKS OF LIFE TOGETHER FOR FOOTBALL AND FAMILY FUN. WHAT DO YOU HOPE TO ADD TO THAT?
With the Sun Bowl and Mission Tiger, I want to highlight middle school sports programs in need and help kids in El Paso have better access to sports in their schools.
We are excited to carry on the Sun Bowl tradition and bring even more fun, games, and of course, delicious Frosted Flakes, to the experience at this year’s matchup.
HOW ARE YOU ADAPTING TO THE SUN CITY?
So far it has been GR-R-REAT! Lots of sunny days means more time to play like a Tiger outside.
IN EL PASO, YOU’RE MORE LIKELY TO FIND MENUDO THAN FROSTED FLAKES IN OUR BREAKFAST BOWLS. IS THERE ROOM FOR BOTH?
You also might be filling your bowl with Zucaritas…and YES, there is definitely room for both as long as you are getting the fuel you need to be active!
HOW CAN YOU WORK WITH CHICO, THE AMIGO MAN AND PAYDIRT PETE, AMONG OTHERS, TO PROMOTE AND ADVANCE EL PASO?
I hope they’ll join me for Mission Tiger—I can’t do it alone and we’re always looking for new teammates. These guys know the community best, so they make the perfect team to help me save middle school sports in El Paso and to help kids in the community develop important skills like leadership, teamwork, strength and perseverance!
OUR CITY IS STILL RECOVERING FROM THE TRAGIC MASS SHOOTING IN AUGUST. WHAT IS YOUR MESSAGE TO THE CITY ABOUT RESILIENCY AND STRENGTH?
Through our teamwork with the Sun Bowl Association, everyone at Mission Tiger has seen the spirit and the strength of the El Paso community. We’re so inspired by your perseverance, and we’re grateful for the Sun Bowl Association’s leadership during this time. Thank you for welcoming us into your community and please know that all those impacted by the tragedy continue to be in our thoughts.
Together, we will continue to look for ways to help positively impact the community in the months to come, starting with middle school students and access to sports.