Prescription opioid medications – such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine and codeine – can help treat pain after surgery or after an injury, but they carry serious risks, including addiction, overdose and death.
The higher the dose you take or the longer you use the pain medications, the more your risks increase, even if you take the drugs as prescribed.
More than 11 million Americans misuse prescription opioids every year. In fact, opioid misuse has become so prevalent that the government has declared it a public health emergency.
Medicare is working closely with drug plans, pharmacists and health care providers to ensure that beneficiaries use these powerful pain medications appropriately. Federal health care officials recently introduced new guidelines for opioid prescriptions in the Medicare Part D drug program.
Here's a brief overview of the safety measures:
Safety reviews
Your Medicare drug plan and pharmacist may review your opioid pain medications when you fill a prescription.
In some cases, Medicare or the pharmacist may need to talk to your doctor before filling the prescription.
New users may receive a limited supply to reduce the possibility of long-term use and addiction.
If your pharmacy can't fill your prescription, they’ll give you a notice explaining how you or your doctor can ask for a coverage decision.
If your health requires it, you can request a fast decision. You also may ask your plan for an exception to its rules before you go to the pharmacy
Drug management
If your drug plan decides your use of prescription opioids and benzodiazepines may not be safe, the plan may limit your coverage for those drugs.
Before being placed on a drug management program, the plan will notify you by letter.
You can then appeal if you disagree with the decision.
Safety reviews and drug management programs generally won't apply to you if you have cancer, live in a long-term care facility or get hospice, palliative or end-of-life care.
Article provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.