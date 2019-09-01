Who’s your woman of impact?
That woman – a relative, teacher, co-worker or friend – who influenced and supported you through her coaching, example, actions or words?
Mine are three teachers whom I call friends to this day: Carolyn Wittrup, Iris Morgenstern and Carol Viescas.
Carolyn was my journalism teacher at Bel Air High School who introduced me to reporting and writing – and the mighty red editing pen. Iris and Carol are longtime English teachers who were involved with the Bel Air newspaper and yearbook.
Carolyn, Iris and Carol are highly regarded by countless “kids” whose lives they impacted by believing in them. Their patience, kindness, passion and compassion went above and beyond the classroom.
And then there’s Diana Natalicio, recipient of the first Women of Impact Lifetime Achievement Award. I was a student at UTEP when she was named president of the university, and years later I had the pleasure of working with her at the Office of University Communications.
To watch her work behind the scenes has always been inspirational: She’s strong, passionate, determined, eloquent and simply, impactful.
I have to close with my mother, Gloria Ramirez. A factory worker and homemaker, she was immaculate and proud of her work. She was always happy to offer advice about cooking, cleaning or life.
She was a news junkie who always had a novel by her bedside. By reading and watching TV news, she learned all about the world she never had a chance to see. Through her love of music, she passed down a love for words – lyrics to the chorus of our lives.
My mother passed away a year ago, but her impact is everlasting.
Cindy Ramirez
Editor