Now to Jan.5
WINTERFEST Light displays, train and Streetcar rides, ice-skating, holiday movies and family-friendly activities continue through Jan. 5 at San Jacinto Plaza and the Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown.
Dec. 4
TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Projections, pyrotechnics and laser lighting displays synchronized to orchestra music are sure to rock your holidays at the Don Haskins Center.
Dec. 12
JOHN LEGUIZAMO’S LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS The Tony- and Emmy-winning playwright, actor and comedian brings his hit Broadway one-man play to the Plaza Theatre.
Dec. 20
MERRY-ACHI-CHRISTMAS The holidays come to life with the color and traditions of Mexican and American Christmas songs and carols played by a 13-piece ensemble, Mariachi Sol de Mexico.
Dec. 31
TONY THE TIGER SUN BOWL It’s gonna be grr-r-oovy! This year’s Sun Bowl sponsor is Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal, which is bringing the fit and lovable mascot to El Paso’s longstanding college bowl game.
Jan. 9-11
STEVE TREVINO The Texas-born comedian describes his latest show, "‘Til Death," as an expression of marriage frustrations with a love story at heart. Catch him at any one of five shows at the El Paso Comic Strip.
Jan. 23
THE FAB 4: ULTIMATE BEATLES TRIBUTE The Emmy-winning tribute band will transport you back in time with their renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” and “Hey Jude.”
March 26
THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY The hilarious, unauthorized parody of the hit TV show – which pays homage to the Dunder Mifflin employees we’ve come to love – stops at the Abraham Chavez Theatre.