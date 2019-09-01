Sept. 4 & 21; Oct. 2, 10 & 15
El Paso Locomotive FC The inaugural ride of El Paso’s USL team goes full throttle for the last home games of the season – including fan appreciation night with fireworks on Oct. 10 and a rescheduled match against Portland on Oct. 15.
Now through Nov. 30
UTEP Football Get your tailgate parties ready for the 2019 season under second-year coach Dana Dimel. The Miners face Texas Tech in Lubbock Sept. 7 and play their last season game at the Sun Bowl Stadium against the Rice Owls on Nov. 30.
September – November
Corn mazes & Pumpkin Patches Whether it’s a family outing, date night or a girls night out, the area corn mazes (El Paso Corn Maze, La Union Maze and Mesilla Valley Maze) offer great fall fun – mazes, pumpkin patches, hay rides, music, food trucks, kiddie games.
Sept. 11 & Nov. 6
Maná One concert wasn’t enough, so the Mexican rock band Maná will keep the sing-along going with ‘Oye Mi Amor,’ ‘Rayando El Sol’ and all of their contagious hits twice this fall.
Sept. 28-29
El Paso-Mexico Ice Hockey Exhibition The national Western States Hockey League champions El Paso Rhinos take on the U-20 Mexican National Team in a two-game exhibition series. The friendly competition is sure to get heated on the ice rink.
Oct. 11-13
Chalk the Block It’s El Paso Inc.’s 2019 Best of the Best Annual Event for a reason: Now in its 12th year, it’s the largest free public art festival in the region and features chalk art, live music, interactive art installations, games and great borderland eats.
Oct. 12
Way Out West Fest 2019 Now that you got the low-down on cowboy boot fashion (see pgs. 28-31), get ready to two-step under the stars at the outdoor country music festival.
Oct. 15
‘Swan Lake’ If ballet slippers are more your style, pirouette your way to the classic Russian Ballet Theatre performance that’s sure to keep you on your toes.
Nov. 19-20
Blue Man Group It’s been described as comedy, theater, rock concert and dance party all in one, but most intriguing is how they get that blue neon paint off their faces after the show.