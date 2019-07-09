It’s not every day that a team of researchers sets out to beat dogs at their own game.
The fate of iFly El Paso, which offers simulated skydiving experiences to customers who like to soar, is still up in the air after the time for a scheduled foreclosure auction came and went last Tuesday.
El Paso businessman Billy Abraham could spend up to 30 years in prison if convicted on all 10 counts in a new indictment publicly released last Monday.
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, the food bank for El Paso as well as Culbertson and Hudspeth counties, has come a long way in five years and is launching a public fundraising campaign this week to vastly expand its reach.
MIAMI — In his months on the campaign trail, Beto O’Rourke has wanted to make one thing explicitly clear: He is not a pendejo.
CLINT, Texas — Since the Border Patrol opened its station in Clint, Texas, in 2013, it was a fixture in this West Texas farm town. Separated from the surrounding cotton fields and cattle pastures by a razor-wire fence, the station stood on th…
Many of us have fond childhood memories of spending the day fishing with our parents or grandparents. Read more
The borderland offers a great mix of musical entertainment for every taste – from classic rock to norteño and rap to Latin trap. Take a look at what’s up and coming in music at the city’s biggest venues – and where to get your tickets to the shows. Read more
After 36 years and more than 150 productions, UTEP Dinner Theatre presents for the first time one of the most iconic Broadway musicals in history: “Hello Dolly!” Read more
It's like an uncontrollable reflex to call the up-and-coming funny man by his now famous Fluffy shout-out: "Martiiiiin!" Read more
July is finally here, which means summer is in full swing, and while you’ve been busy enjoying those daytime barbeques and patio dinners, this month also marks the beginning of a fast-tracked transition in the fashion world. Read more
June 27 was a celebration for Chris Hanna.
The man with a golden touch. How else can I describe Paul Foster when it comes to sports?
If you were in the Cielo Vista neighborhood between 7 and 8 p.m. last Sunday, you might have seen a 30-something dad wearing a skate helmet and wrist guards riding on rollerblades with a miniature dachshund, reliving the ‘90s while attracting stares.
I was walking through an airport terminal trying to catch a connecting flight Saturday when I spotted a writer I had never met but whose work I admire. He greeted me with a look of fatherly concern: “Sorry about what’s happening to you on Twitter.”
Over the last decade, El Paso has seen an increase in the number of quality nonprofit programs and community partnerships – a remarkable growth in the not-for-profit world that helps to address some of our community’s most pressing needs.
