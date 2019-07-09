Top Story

This week's news

iFly auction doesn’t get off the ground

iFly auction doesn’t get off the ground

The fate of iFly El Paso, which offers simulated skydiving experiences to customers who like to soar, is still up in the air after the time for a scheduled foreclosure auction came and went last Tuesday.

Abraham now faces 30 years in prison

Abraham now faces 30 years in prison

El Paso businessman Billy Abraham could spend up to 30 years in prison if convicted on all 10 counts in a new indictment publicly released last Monday.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger kicks off campaign

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger kicks off campaign

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, the food bank for El Paso as well as Culbertson and Hudspeth counties, has come a long way in five years and is launching a public fundraising campaign this week to vastly expand its reach.

Dirty, hungry, scared and sick: Inside Clint’s razor wire

Dirty, hungry, scared and sick: Inside Clint’s razor wire

CLINT, Texas — Since the Border Patrol opened its station in Clint, Texas, in 2013, it was a fixture in this West Texas farm town. Separated from the surrounding cotton fields and cattle pastures by a razor-wire fence, the station stood on th…

Lifestyle

What's Up & Coming Concerts

What's Up & Coming Concerts

The borderland offers a great mix of musical entertainment for every taste – from classic rock to norteño and rap to Latin trap. Take a look at what’s up and coming in music at the city’s biggest venues – and where to get your tickets to the shows. Read more

Refresh your wardrobe with summer deals

Refresh your wardrobe with summer deals

July is finally here, which means summer is in full swing, and while you’ve been busy enjoying those daytime barbeques and patio dinners, this month also marks the beginning of a fast-tracked transition in the fashion world.  Read more

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Sports

Photos

Columns/Opinion

Perambulating philosophically

If you were in the Cielo Vista neighborhood between 7 and 8 p.m. last Sunday, you might have seen a 30-something dad wearing a skate helmet and wrist guards riding on rollerblades with a miniature dachshund, reliving the ‘90s while attracting stares.

Robespierre’s America
wire

Robespierre’s America

I was walking through an airport terminal trying to catch a connecting flight Saturday when I spotted a writer I had never met but whose work I admire. He greeted me with a look of fatherly concern: “Sorry about what’s happening to you on Twitter.”

Business partnerships key to nonprofits’ survival

Business partnerships key to nonprofits’ survival

Over the last decade, El Paso has seen an increase in the number of quality nonprofit programs and community partnerships – a remarkable growth in the not-for-profit world that helps to address some of our community’s most pressing needs.

Magazine

Crane Watch

Magazine

Women of Impact

El Paso Kids Inc.

Medical Section

Holiday Gift Guide

Sign up for our newsletters

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!